Enbridge cuts 5 percent of work force in Canada, U.S.

The cuts will total 530 people, affecting 370 positions in Canada and 160 in the United States.

Calgary-based Enbridge launched the organizational review in the first quarter of 2016, spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton said in an email.

The reduction was not related to the company's $28 billion acquisition of Canadian pipeline operator Spectra Energy Corp, Wilton added, which Enbridge announced in September.

The cut is not the first employee reduction by Enbridge since oil prices fell into a two-year slump. Last November, Enbridge cut 5 percent of its workforce, which at the time represented about 500 positions in Canada and the United States, as well as 100 unfilled positions.

Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in both the Canadian and U.S. oil and gas sector since prices crashed in mid-2014.