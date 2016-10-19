Actress Shailene Woodley pleads not guilty to protest-related charges
MANDAN, N.D. — Actress Shailene Woodley has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors for her role in an Oct. 10 protest at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site in southcentral North Dakota.
Woodley was scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 24 in Morton County District Court on Class B misdemeanor charges of engaging in a riot and criminal trespass. But her attorney, Alexander Reichert, pleaded not guilty on her behalf Tuesday, Oct. 18, and her Oct. 24 personal appearance has been waived, court records show.
Woodley live-streamed Facebook video of the protest along Highway 6 near St. Anthony and was arrested just after noon. She was released after posting $500 bond a few hours later.
- FrackNation film crew claims they were accosted, held hostage at protest camp
ND man to serve 15 years in prison for worst attack on a law enforcement officer they have seen
Twenty-seven protesters were arrested that day, the most in one day since protests of the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline began in North Dakota in mid-August. Authorities have made 145 arrests so far.
Each misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.