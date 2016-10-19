The 90-minute debate, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, will be hosted at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The format will be the same as the first Clinton-Trump debate, divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by Wallace.

On TV, the Trump-Clinton showdown -- the last scheduled face-to-face meeting of the candidates of this year's turbulent political season -- will be broadcast networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and Univision will carry the debate without commercial interruptions. On cable, it will be aired on CNN, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, CNBC, Fusion and C-SPAN.

As with the previous debates, Wednesday's event also will be widely distributed online. Here's how to watch for free, with several outlets starting pre-debate coverage at 6 p.m. leading up to the main event.

Facebook: ABC News' live debate coverage will be available at its official Facebook page, along with free streams from PBS NewsHour, C-SPAN, Fox News, CNBC, BuzzFeed, the New York Times, and Univision and NBCUniversal's Telemundo with coverage in Spanish.

Twitter: Bloomberg TV's coverage will live-stream at debates.twitter.com, including pre- and post-debate segments.

Roku: Users can stream the debate via apps for ABC News, Bloomberg TV, CBS News, NewsOn and CNNgo (participating pay-TV subscription required).

Other websites and services: Debate live-streams will be available at ABC News, BuzzFeed News, CBS News, CNN, C-SPAN, Daily Caller, Fox News, Fox Business Network, Hulu, Huffington Post, NBC News, PBS, Politico, Telemundo, Wall Street Journal, Univision, Yahoo and Reuters TV.