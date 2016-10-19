Flying J murder suspect won't face death penalty

Feist appeared Tuesday in the Fargo-based federal court, where prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed how to proceed with the case that has involved more than a dozen defendants. Feist will be tried with Modesto Alfredo Torrez, 34, and Lorie Ortiz, 32, who was not present for the status conference Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Feist and other defendants took part in trafficking more than 500 grams of meth in Minnesota and North Dakota, with the majority of the suspects being accused of using violent acts, including the fatal shooting of Forsman, to further their cause.

In Feist's case, she has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, murder in the furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy and death caused by the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Torrez also faces those charges plus one count of obstruction of justice. Ortiz has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Forsman was found dead March 11 in a car at the Flying J, and Feist was arrested shortly afterward. She originally faced a Class AA felony murder charge in Grand Forks County District Court, but prosecutors dropped their case and allowed the U.S. Attorney's Office to take over.

Though prosecutors said Torrez "greenlighted and ordered the murder," Feist is accused of pulling the trigger and killing Forsman.

Because the killing is believed to be connected to a drug deal, prosecutors looked into seeking the death penalty against Feist. But now that the death penalty is off the table, Feist, Torrez and Ortiz could be sentenced to life in prison.

A trial for the three co-defendants is set for May 2.

If Feist had been sentenced to death, she would have been the second person in North Dakota to receive the death penalty under federal law. Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., 63, is on death row after he kidnapped, raped and murdered Dru Sjodin, a 22-year-old UND student who was abducted from the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks. He is appealing the sentence and his next hearing is March 28.