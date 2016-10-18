Many first-time voters find presidential options lacking

"It's just like a joking matter between the top two candidates," Petrich said as he sat with his friends at the Memorial Union Monday, Oct. 17. "It's just the lesser of two evils you gotta pick from."

An independent who leans Republican, he said he will not be voting for someone of Donald Trump's temperament. "He knows how to run a business, he just doesn't know how to run a government."

But he said he can't bring himself to vote for Hillary Clinton either because she's "crooked."

"I think Hillary is the best option because she's had experience," said Oeltjenbruns, an independent who leans Democrat. "Yeah, her experience hasn't been the greatest, but she knows that, so hopefully she'll change."

Knapp, an independent who leans Libertarian, said he plans to vote for Gary Johnson.

It's been an unusual campaign season with two frontrunners who are both disliked by a majority of American adults, according to polls. For those who have never voted in any presidential election, it's marred a milestone of citizenship.

Asked if he was excited about voting, Petrich said, "Voting, yes, voting for who, no."

Emily Odland, an NDSU freshman from Velva, N.D., is from a family of Republicans, and she's going to vote for the party's candidate — but she's not thrilled about it:

"Our choices aren't the greatest between the two of them, but I think that there's really only one choice," she said.

Odland, who said she has long looked forward to voting, has already filled out her ballot.

She voted for Trump, she said, because she dislikes "just everything" Clinton stands for, including Clinton's support for abortion, not telling the truth, "scams" and being married to Bill Clinton.

The leaked tape of Trump bragging about kissing and groping women without their consent came out before Odland voted, but it didn't affect her. She said the news media is biased in favor of Clinton. "They make Trump look worse than he is."

Jihan Brifki of Moorhead, Minn., immigrated here in 2011 as a Kurdish refugee from Iraq, and she became an American citizen last year. Brifki, who voted in Iraqi elections, will vote for a U.S. president for the first time in November.

Brifki, 33, said she doesn't know too much about Clinton but plans to vote for her because of her experience in government. "I like Trump, too, but, you know, the way he talks — it's not the president," she said.

Brifki said she's eager to vote for a candidate who will be good for the country and the rest of the world. She said Clinton "will be good for all refugees."

Laura Orpen, an NDSU sophomore from Battle Lake, Minn., said she's been told it's an unusual election. "I've heard from a lot of older people that this is the strangest election they've ever seen, and they've told me 'I feel sorry for you that you have to make this choice.' "

Though she said she doesn't know exactly how she'll vote, she is leaning toward one. "I like Hillary Clinton's confidence. I think she has a lot of poise, especially when dealing with an opponent who's very hot-headed. I see her as someone who can keep a cool head."

Trump views on women upset her. "I can't handle listening to him talk," she said.

She's felt that way for a long time, but when the leaked tape came out, she said she thought, "Uh-uh, he's not good enough to be president."

Orpen said she wished there was a candidate she could really embrace. When Dr. Ben Carson was in the running, she said she liked what she read about him though she didn't agree with him 100 percent.

Ali Kuno, a 29-year-old Fargo resident, became a U.S. citizen last month after moving here from Kenya in 2012. He said the political brawling between Clinton and Trump is similar to the contentious campaigns of candidates in his home country.

"They accuse each other for corruption ... for not being good person," he said.

As a first-time U.S. voter, Kuno said he'll be casting his ballot for Clinton. "I see her as somebody who is nonpartisan, somebody who is neutral to all people, to all religions," he said.

Kuno said he could not vote for Trump, "a racist" who "insults everybody."

Mason Sattler, 19, is set to graduate next fall from Minnesota State University Moorhead. For him, picking a presidential candidate is painful.

"Oh God, this hurts," he said with a smile before acknowledging that he plans to vote for Clinton. "I would say that Clinton is at least more qualified. I would much rather somebody who's had some pretty nasty blunders but at least has some experience."

Originally from Oregon, Sattler said he knows not all presidential campaigns are like this one. "It just doesn't feel like we're really discussing any issues. It's a circus," he said. "We're complaining about whose scandal is worst."

Sattler, who describes himself as a hardcore liberal, said he took time to view debate footage from prior presidential races, and he found more civil discourse and more agreement between candidates on certain issues.

"We're so polarized as a country," he said. "It's really unfortunate."