Although the friend later apologized, Oen doubted the sincerity of his apology and struggled to trust her friends and enjoy using social media.

"It is very, very easy to be mean on the internet," Oen told the gathered students. "But it's just as easy to be positive and learn to spread all of the love that you have to other people."

Oen shared her story as part of a presentation about cyberbullying on Tuesday to the students at Valley Middle School. On behalf of the Grand Forks Youth Commission, Oen showed a video about the organization's Think Twice campaign, which aims to prevent online bullying. It urges students to "think twice" before putting potentially cruel posts on social media.

Oen is a senior at Grand Forks Central High School and an alumna of Valley Middle School. She serves on the Youth Commission, which has a representative from each middle and high school and advocates for issues that affect the community's children. The commission is presenting the Think Twice video to area middle schools throughout October as part of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Valley Middle School's 500-plus students flooded into the gym shortly before 9 a.m., chattering and laughing. But they settled in to listen attentively as soon as the principal began the presentation. Following the session, students returned to class to discuss cyberbullying with their teachers.

The video showed simulations of bullying on social media and how those who see it happen can step in to stop it. It also included real accounts from commission members about their experiences observing or being targets of cyberbullying.

Sarah Shimek, the commission's coordinator and also the character education and prevention coordinator for Grand Forks Public Schools, explained that it's important to get the Think Twice campaign's message out to middle school-age children because they may not yet fully grasp how much words can hurt others.

"It's just so much easier to be even more ruthless and more mean when you're doing it online," Shimek said. "Kids would never say these things face to face, but they can hide behind a screen."

She pointed out that while most middle school students have not yet reached the minimum required age to have social media accounts, the ease of creating them means many of them have an online presence before they turn 13.

The Grand Forks Youth Commission began its Think Twice campaign in 2013, the same year the organization was formed.

The video shown on Tuesday is available on the Grand Forks Public Schools website under the "Students" tab.