Fitness for life

Grant Tomkinson, an associate professor of kinesiology at UND and an international researcher, says average American children rank as some of the least aerobically fit in the world. His study — examining physical fitness among youth ages 9 to 17 in 50 countries — was published in September's British Journal of Sports Medicine. Tomkinson said the study defined aerobic fitness as the ability to engage in prolonged, exhaustive exercise, which he says is the best indicator of physical health.

It's dire news, but not unbeatable.

To subvert the trend, Grand Forks schools have reimagined their physical education programs. For example, at Central High School, students no longer have to take gym classes focused strictly on team sports with little consideration for each child's specific needs and goals.

Gym teacher Andrea Charlebois says all freshmen take a "foundations of fitness class," but starting sophomore year, students can choose from a variety of physical education choices. Some options include a yoga-based class, group and aerobic fitness, dance and personal wellness. They also can opt for the traditional team sports.

"We've gotten a lot more success, motivation and participation because of our selective classes that we offer," Charlebois said. "We have many students who don't necessarily want to participate at a competitive level but still enjoy working out, still enjoy moving and want to be part of a class."

Central High implemented such a program about eight years ago. Grand Forks Public Schools received a physical education grant, and Charlebois said a "transition of physical education in the nation" sparked the new system for offering more choice in gym classes.

"(The grant) got us in the motion of finding classes that kids would enjoy," she said. "Once the kids have a choice in what they're doing, they're going to engage further in that activity."

Tomkinson also expressed support for tailoring physical education to students' differing preferences. "It's hard to find this one-size-fits-all solution," he said. "What we have to do is try to tap into the natural play pattern of every single kid and try to encourage physical activity in that space."

A national epidemic

Health experts and national media have made headlines of America's climbing obesity rates for years. Time ran a cover story in 2008 about childhood obesity, and another article this past April stated it's still on the rise nationwide. The blame has focused on singular components in our food as the cause of America's weight woes — shifting countless times, from saturated fats to trans fats and again to sugar (the last targeted in the 2014 documentary "Fed Up").

According to the April article in Time, rates of overweight and obese children increased every year from 1999 to 2014. The proportion of overweight children ages 2 to 19 increased from 28.8 percent in 1999 to 33.4 percent in 2014.

Promoting a lifestyle

Kelly Elementary School doesn't have the myriad class offerings that Central High does, but teacher Sue Ann Lund says she finds ways to get her students excited about exercise — which, she acknowledges, is a littler easier with elementary-age children.

"Kids by nature are excited to move and to participate" at a young age, Lund said.

She plans different activities for each class to keep the children engaged, and she finds children thrive even when they don't realize how much exercise they're getting from a game or sport.

"All I ask is that you're willing to try and do your very best," Lund said. "We have to be positive. The more we can get them to move, the more they're going to want to move." She believes having enough equipment for each child also contributes to the effectiveness of physical education because it allows them to work at their individual levels.

Tomkinson, who has three children in the Grand Forks school system, said he would like to see more short breaks built into the school day so students could re-energize with bursts of exercise. He says studies have shown these "brain breaks" actually can improve cognitive performance.

"The good news is it's either better for you academically or it doesn't make a difference," he said.

Charlebois has her students set specific fitness goals for themselves at the beginning of the school year, such as running a 5K or losing weight. That allows her to tailor her gym classes further to allow each student to get maximum benefit.

Ultimately, the aim of allowing students to have some control over the activities they participate in is to keep them excited about fitness beyond gym class.

"Lifetime fitness for activities is going to benefit more people than a handful of athletes," she said. Lund agrees. She encourages students to try activities that they easily can do at home and don't cost a lot, such as four-square, kickball and hopscotch. "I always tell my students, 'My goal is that you find an activity that will help keep you active throughout your entire life.'"

Fortunately, Lund believes Grand Forks schools set up students for success in fitness. "I think the district is very supportive in the opportunities and equipment and the visions that they have to teach students to be physically active."