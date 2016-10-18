"The filing of charges on a case must be made on facts and evidence," he wrote. "In the matter of Ms. Thompson, the forensics did not warrant the filing of charges."

Brandon Thompson came home Thursday to find another man in his house with his wife, investigators said. An argument broke out and shots were exchanged, with Lora Thompson eventually shooting her husband, Pembina County Sheriff Terry Medinger said.

The decision to not press charges against her was based on forensic reports from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Check back for updates as this story develops.