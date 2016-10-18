Woman who shot husband in Pembina County won't face charges but her husband will
ST. THOMAS, N.D.—A woman who shot her husband at their home in St. Thomas will not face charges.
Brandon Allen Thompson was charged last week in Pembina County District Court on multiple charges, including attempted murder, but the case did not warrant a criminal case against his wife, Lora Thompson, Pembina County State's Attorney Ryan Biala said via Facebook.
"The filing of charges on a case must be made on facts and evidence," he wrote. "In the matter of Ms. Thompson, the forensics did not warrant the filing of charges."
Brandon Thompson came home Thursday to find another man in his house with his wife, investigators said. An argument broke out and shots were exchanged, with Lora Thompson eventually shooting her husband, Pembina County Sheriff Terry Medinger said.
The decision to not press charges against her was based on forensic reports from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
