Leak spills oil, brine water in Mountrail County

The site where the spill occurred is operated by Arsenal Energy USA. An undetermined amount of oil and brine flowed into a stock pond about 180 feet north of the site.

A treater is used to separate and condition oil-gas-salt water emulsions so oil may be accepted for transport, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

North Dakota Oil and Gas Division and Department of Health personnel are at the site and cleanup is underway. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the investigation and the remediation process, according to a release.