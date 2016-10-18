One cow was shot and another cow had two arrows sticking out of its ribcage, said Sioux County Sheriff Frank Landeis.

The animals, discovered Monday, Oct. 17, appeared to had been shot recently and were treated by a veterinarian, Landeis said.

The location is "right next to the protest camp" on the south side of the Cannonball River, Landeis said. However, authorities do not have any information that connects the reports to the protest, Landeis said.

North Dakota's congressional delegation issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 18, denouncing the butchering or displacement of livestock. The members renewed their call for federal resources in the area of the protest to keep tribes, ranchers, workers and their property safe.

"We continue our call for the Obama Administration to provide much-needed assistance to state and local law enforcement to ensure that people and property are protected from this kind of unlawful activity," said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., in a statement.

The cattle discovered this week belong to the same producer who reported finding two cows and a saddle horse dead on Sept. 27 and finding two dead cow heads in a pasture on Oct. 9, Landeis said.

"You could tell by the neck that they were butchered," Landeis said of the cows found Oct. 9.

The same producer also has reported more than 30 head of cattle are missing, Landeis said. The cattle were still missing as of Tuesday morning, according to both Landeis and the North Dakota Stockmen's Association.

In addition, three bison were reported dead in the area in September, Landeis said.

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association announced over the weekend it has a reward of up to $14,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Julie Ellingson, executive vice president, said the organization is not making any assumptions that the reports are connected to the pipeline protest.

"We're treating this like any other case that would involve livestock," Ellingson said.

Chief brand inspector Stan Misek said producers are watching their livestock closely and he's been following up on a lot of leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux County sheriff at (701) 854-3481 or Misek at (701) 223-2522.