MN 19 year-olds face charges for meth, marijuana

Elijah John Van Natter of Baxter and Bionka Bea Chamberlin of Brainerd had their first appearance Friday in Crow Wing County District Court and are facing felony third-degree drug possession of 10 grams or more narcotic drug and felony fifth-degree possession of a marijuana mix.

According to the probable cause court document, drug agents with the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division Thursday applied for a search warrant to search an address on the 6000 block of Estate Circle Drive in Brainerd. Law enforcement arrived at the address and knocked on the door and a 19-year-old man opened the door. He was ordered out of the house, to the ground and subsequently detained in handcuffs.

The rest of the residence was then cleared and suspects Van Natter and Chamberlin were located inside a bedroom. Both of them were also ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Van Natter admitted to the drug agent the marijuana inside the residence belongs to him and he sold it to several individuals during the day, the court document stated. Van Natter described two different occasions where he sold marijuana, but would not divulge who the methamphetamine inside the house belongs to. Van Natter stated he had $1,090 in cash inside his wallet, some of which was proceeds from his marijuana sales that day.

Chamberlin originally took ownership for all the drugs in the house until learning that Van Natter took ownership of the marijuana, the court document stated. She stated the methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia belong to her and she smokes it as often as most people smoke cigarettes.

A K-9 search indicated to the odor of controlled substances in the house, which included the living room area of the house which contained a cabinet high on the wall which had a padlock securing it, which contained a stash of contraband, including marijuana, numerous smoking devices, glass pipes and water bong-type smoking devices. These all contained white residue consistent with the smoking of methamphetamine. The lower shelf contained a box with glitter on the lid. This box contained baggies with quantities of white crystalline substance, a scale, baggies and loading devices consistent with the sale and distribution of controlled substances. A cabinet on the floor contained boxes with items of contraband. One box contained funnels and loading devices commonly used for the sale and distribution of controlled substances. Another box in this area also contained a digital scale.

In the end, 155 grams of a green leafy substance which field tested inconclusive, 22.9 grams of suspected marijuana that field tested positive, 22.8 grams of marijuana wax including the weight of the container that field tested positive and 13.4 grams of methamphetamine that field tested positive.