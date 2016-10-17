Foundation seeking to purchase ski area in Pembina Gorge

The Growth Fund Committee approved the funding, as did the Grand Forks Jobs Development Authority in a Monday evening meeting.

City Council member Bret Weber argued "an important part of our economic development through the Growth Fund is to partner with (economic development corporations) in the region.

"When the region is doing well, we will do better," he said.

Keeley's letter said the Johnsons wanted to assure the property remained a public amenity to attract visitors. There is a "significant urgency of an ownership transition," she added.

"We risk losing this focal amenity to private owners without interest in operating the facility as a public amenity," Keeley said.

Keeley's letter said the goal is for a foundation, which hasn't yet been formally established, to buy Frost Fire this fall in order to avoid a closure for the coming winter season. In a phone interview, she said they're "concerned about that" but she's not "in a position to make a statement" about plans for the season.

Frost Fire's website said it plans on opening in November, and calls to Judith Johnson and the business were not answered Monday.

The roughly 170-acre Frost Fire property includes a 9,600-square-foot lodge, areas for downhill skiing and snowboarding, tubing and cross country skiing, as well as a summer theater. The property was appraised at $1.179 million at the end of 2012, Keeley said.

'Stir things up'

A working group developed a plan for a private/public partnership for Frost Fire earlier this year. That would have meant a private entity would buy the property and lease it to the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department, but the state declined that proposal, Keeley said in her letter.

The Red River Regional Council is now working on an alternate plan to establish an independent foundation to own and operate Frost Fire. Keeley's letter cited the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation as a similar model.

Keeley said the market potential for Frost Fire is "significant," given that more than 1.2 million people live within two hours of the Pembina Gorge. In a phone call to the Growth Fund Committee Monday, she cited a population decline in the area as one reason for pursuing the Frost Fire plan.

"In my professional opinion, we really need to stir things up a little bit," Keeley said. "Perhaps a nonprofit ownership structure is the best approach."

The state Parks and Recreation Department has committed more than $500,000 in grant funding for the Pembina Gorge and Frost Fire property, with two projects—a mountain bike terrain park and connector trail from Frost Fire trails to the state trail system—to be built next year, according to Keeley's letter.

The Red River Regional Council is working with the Pembina County Job Development Authority and the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region.

The Grafton-based Red River Regional Council, which describes itself as an "independent quasi-governmental consulting group" that covers Pembina, Walsh, Nelson and Grand Forks counties, had already secured $5,000 each from the state Parks and Recreation Department and the Pembina County and Cavalier County job development authorities for a $25,000 feasibility analysis. It's also seeking an equal amount from job development authority in Walsh County, according to a city staff memo.

The analysis includes an engineering assessment, appraisal of the property and legal counsel, according to Keeley's letter.