MARILYN HAGERTY: Schools days still make time for letters

Do you know the names of all the U.S. presidents?

How are you coming on your Halloween costume? I think it will be fun for you to be Alice in Wonderland. And you say Peyton is going to be Dorothy from Oz. Is Peyton your sister?

You asked if I would be dressing up for Halloween. I guess not. My brothers used to say I didn't need to. They said I was scary enough! But I have a couple bags of miniature Mr. Goodbars to give out. What do you like best when you go trick-or-treating?

---

Since you are in second grade, I was wondering what the Tooth Fairy leaves nowadays. Is it nickels and dimes, or is it dollar bills? We used to put a tooth we pulled out into a glass of water and wait to see what happened.

Did I tell you I have another pen pal? She goes to St. Michael's school. I like it when children get in the habit of writing notes or letters. There's something so special about putting your thoughts down on paper. I read an article from The Economist saying a number of school boards in America have instigated a return to basics—especially time spent learning longhand.

I like the new phones, but I still say, "Long live Palmer Method penmanship.'' And yes, I like to remember Gregg Shorthand.

Still, the today's little handheld phones are a boon for allowing parents and children to keep in touch during the day. But for heaven's sake, you shouldn't spend all day on them.

---

Well, this is it for now. I just wanted to send greetings to you and all the second-graders at Discovery School. You are lucky to have Megan Carlson for your teacher!

Your friend,

Marilyn