Major Kelly Leben, of the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department, identified the victim as Jaide Tosseth, 14, of Bismarck.

Tosseth was target shooting with family at McLean Bottom Shooting Range when the incident happened, according to Leben, who indicated no direct negligence appears to have been involved and Tosseth was in an area of the range where she was supposed to be when the incident happened.

"It's a very, very sad and unfortunate situation," Leben said.

Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Metro Area Ambulance Service and Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the incident around 9:49 a.m. A medically trained bystander provided aid until emergency personnel arrived.

Tosseth was transported to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

The sheriff's department and North Dakota Game and Fish Department, which operates the gun range, are jointly investigating the incident. The range is video monitored and tape is being reviewed to verify witness statements.

Police are waiting to release information on the type of weapon involved until the investigation is complete.