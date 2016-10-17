Marshall County warns residents of lightning scam
Marshall County residents are advised to be on the lookout for a scammer using high-pressure tactics to sell lightning rods.
A man calling himself Wendell Clark is going around telling people they need lightning rods on their homes and rubber sealant surrounding steel, and he isn't taking no for an answer, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The man has a crew of workers who begin working while he speaks to homeowners, and he has written bills for thousands of dollars for an afternoon's work, authorities say. Clark has requested people pay in cash.
It is unclear if Clark is a real name or an alias.
Sheriff Jason Boman said Clark is large, intimidating man who tried to use his strongarm tactics on an 81-year-old man last week around Grygla, Minn.