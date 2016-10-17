Marshall County warns residents of lightning scam

The man has a crew of workers who begin working while he speaks to homeowners, and he has written bills for thousands of dollars for an afternoon's work, authorities say. Clark has requested people pay in cash.

It is unclear if Clark is a real name or an alias.

Sheriff Jason Boman said Clark is large, intimidating man who tried to use his strongarm tactics on an 81-year-old man last week around Grygla, Minn.