The 14-year-old boy had been thrown from the Prowler ATV he was driving with his friend the night of Aug. 14 when, based on his memory of the accident, he hit loose gravel on the side of the road, overcorrected and flipped the vehicle, sending him flying. His friend had passed him earlier, on his own vehicle, but returned with his mother to look for him.

Corbin's mom, Tara Garvin of Thief River Falls, said about two hours passed between the time the accident happened and the time he arrived at the Sanford campus in Thief River Falls. It wasn't long before the doctor came out to tell Garvin and her family that Corbin would be airlifted to Sanford in Fargo.

"His exact words were," Garvin said, " 'This is a life-and-death situation. You need to say your prayers on your way to Fargo.' "

Unfortunately, Corbin's accident is just one of many in the area, and — based on data from Sanford Health — they're occurring more frequently and with younger drivers and passengers.

The number of patients admitted to the hospital or treated in the ER because of an ATV accident increased nearly 50 percent from 2015 to 2016 for the period of May 1 to Aug. 31. For the same period, 65 percent of the total patients this year were 15 or younger, up from 43 percent last year.

The numbers are likely higher, since the stats provided don't include patients who came to the ER with minor injuries, were treated and released. Just 10 years ago, a total of 19 ATV patients were treated at Sanford for the whole year of 2006; this year, the health care system saw a total of 31 just in that four-month period.

'Saved his brain'

When it became clear Corbin would live, his family shifted their focus to his recovery. He suffered a concussion, 13 fractured vertebrae and a broken pelvis, in three places. He spent almost three weeks in the hospital in Fargo, the first in the ICU. They received support from family, friends and the Fargo Ronald McDonald House.

"I had to learn to accept help," Garvin said. "It's like, how do you say what you need when it's things that you don't ever want to ask people for? It was so hard to just be like, 'OK, you know what? Is there any way you could pick up a few groceries?' 'Could you make a meal?' Simple things like that."

Garvin said Corbin's determination has helped keep him going when the process of recovery is frustrating. He has to wear a back brace anytime he's not lying down and travel to Fargo for regular appointments with several different specialists. The brace comes off next month.

"He's involved in sports, and that's really what's got him to the point he's at now," Garvin said. "Basketball is his life. I told him that he couldn't play football. His immediate response was, 'What about basketball? Can I play basketball?' Even now, that is what he's focused on."

Corbin only missed a week and a half of school at Lincoln High School, where he's a freshman.

"He was discharged from the hospital on a Thursday, and we had a game in D-G-F that Friday," she said. "He was like, 'I'm going. I at least wanna give it a try.' It's constantly 'I'm going to,' not 'What can't I do?' "

Long term, Corbin may suffer from back problems, but Garvin is quick to count their blessings. Although his helmet flew off when he was ejected, his injuries would have been much worse if he hadn't been wearing one.

"Because of his helmet, he's fine (neurologically)," she said. "They treated him for a concussion, and that's it. A speech and language pathologist did extensive testing. Without that helmet, he would not have been fine in any way, shape or form. It not only saved his life, but it saved his brain, who he is."

'Educate yourself'

Looking back on the accident, Garvin realizes wearing a helmet is just one safety precaution that should be used when operating any kind of all-terrain vehicle, including snowmobiles. She hopes that Corbin's close call will help other parents and kids think twice about how they use them, especially in rural areas.

"Corbin and his friend were both wearing helmets, but they shouldn't have been going that fast on gravel roads, and they shouldn't have gone out that late, and they should've told somebody where they were," she said, adding that Corbin hadn't had much experience driving a Prowler.

Dr. Scott Engum, a pediatric surgeon who worked with Corbin, is even more adamant about ATV safety. In his 20 years in pediatric surgery, here and elsewhere, he's seen the results of irresponsible ATV use among teens and children. He's also noticed the increase in ATV-related injuries.

"Not just an increase, but look at the ATV industry and the escalation — going from three wheels to four wheels was a safety issue, but now we've gone to bigger engines and more power," he said. "The ATVs being utilized, even though they're kind of built to be work-related vehicles, they've transitioned into pastime."

He said most aren't meant to be used by children under the age of 16 because of their size, weight and maturity level, but part of the problem is ATVs are treated — by children and adults alike — like toys.

"Some of them can go up to 70 miles an hour and have an engine that's equivalent to a Honda Civic," he said. "You'd never give the keys to your Honda Civic to your 10-year-old and say, 'Go out into a field and have a good time.' "

Engum encourages parents to educate themselves about proper ATV use so they can pass on the information to their kids, something Garvin wishes she had done.

"If you don't educate yourself, you can't teach your children. Who else are they going to learn it from?" she said. "If you don't make them go to an ATV safety class, they're not going to. Without a doubt, I would have done things differently."