    ND man arrested after Sunday shooting incidents

    By Dustin Monke Today at 12:46 p.m.

    A 21-year-old Dickinson man was arrested after shooting a handgun and threatening multiple people early Sunday morning.

    Tyler Daniel Hendricks was taken into custody on Class C felony reckless endangerment charges at an apartment on the 1800 block of Prairie Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center.

    Dickinson police initially responded to McDonald’s on the 200 block of West Museum Drive shortly after 12:40 a.m. after dispatch received a call stating a person had been shot at while sitting in their vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. The shooter was described as a male driving a dark-colored pickup.

    When officers arrived, they determined that multiple shots had been fired and the reporting person’s vehicle had been struck. One of the occupants in the vehicle was struck by broken glass during the incident and later received treatment at CHI St. Alexius Health.

    At about 1 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man was inside an apartment building on Prairie Avenue with a gun and was threatening to shoot people. The person stated that several shots had been fired by the man.

    When officers arrived, Hendricks was holding a handgun. He was taken into custody without incident. During their investigation, officers determined the incidents were related.

    Dustin Monke

