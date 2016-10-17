Wisconsin patrol vehicle smashed from behind on I-94

Officer Hilary Lundberg pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle on the left shoulder of I-94. The officer was out of her vehicle when a truck came up and rear ended the squad car, Jensen said.

The struck vehicle was pushed from the left lane to the far right lane and bounced off the median.

No one was injured in the accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Jensen said this is a reminder to drivers to be aware of emergency vehicles.

“Remember to slow down and move over,” he said.