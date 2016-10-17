On Sunday night, deputies responded to a third report, apprehending and arresting a 26-year-old man they believe was behind all three "peeping" incidents.

They had arrived to the 300 block of Redwood St. to find the man actively looking into windows of the building, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The man is now in jail, pending charges of stalking and interference of privacy.

In a message to news media, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Sergeant Todd Neumann credited New London citizens for making the arrest possible.

"The arrest of this person is greatly due to the vigilance of concerned citizens living in the area, which observed and reported individual's presence," he wrote.

After the initial report Sunday, witnesses at the scene "continued to observe and report until deputies could arrive," Neumann wrote.

He said the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.