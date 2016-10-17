Moorhead Herberger's shoplifter arrested in Fargo

Sgt. Steve Larsen of the Moorhead Police Department said the suspect will likely be charged with felony theft because of the value of the stolen goods.

Moorhead police got the call about the suspected shoplifting at the Moorhead Center Mall a little after 5 p.m., but after the suspect crossed the bridge they asked their counterparts in Fargo to make the arrest.

Cass County Jail identified the suspect as Clinton L. Olson, 34, Fargo. Court records show a criminal history that includes more than a dozen convictions for theft and shoplifting, most recently in July.