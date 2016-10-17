9-year-old boy struck by truck while riding bike in West Fargo
WEST FARGO—A 9-year-old boy was injured Monday morning, Oct. 17, when he was struck by a truck while riding his bike in West Fargo.
According to a report released by West Fargo Police:
The incident happened about 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 9th Street East.
A truck was driving on Fourth Avenue and turning to go north on Ninth Street when it struck the bike rider, who was westbound on Fourth Avenue.
The boy was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries, the report said.
The report said Scott Gedrose, 36, of Fargo, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.