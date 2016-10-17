According to a report released by West Fargo Police:

The incident happened about 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 9th Street East.

A truck was driving on Fourth Avenue and turning to go north on Ninth Street when it struck the bike rider, who was westbound on Fourth Avenue.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

The report said Scott Gedrose, 36, of Fargo, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.