North Dakota teen accidentally shot in the thigh by brother
Richland County, N.D. - A boy was brought to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his brother on a farm south of Abercrombie Sunday, Oct. 16.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Office said. A father and his 9-year-old son were shooting pigeons in the basement of an old property.
The 9-year-old accidentally shot through the basement with .22, hitting his 13-year-old brother in the thigh.
The teen was taken to Essentia Hospital and later released.
The case remains under investigation.