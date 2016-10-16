Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller stated in a news release that 80 percent of the 17 individually owned units were heavily damaged, along with 20 percent of the structure sustaining water damage.

Firefighters from around the Brainerd lakes area were called around 5:30 a.m. to fight the fire, including firefighters from Brainerd, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Mission, Fifty Lakes, Emily, Ideal and Pine River. The area departments were on scene until 10:55 a.m., and then Crosslake finished up the overhaul and clean-up of the fire scene.

Lohmiller said there were no injuries or fatalities.

The Minnesota State fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Manhattan Beach is located about 30 miles north of Brainerd and is just north of Crosslake on Big Trout Lake.