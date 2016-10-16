Three Grand Forks teachers inducted into local Hall of Fame

Standing in front of dozens of guests at the Red River High School theater Sunday, she remembered taking a look—just days before—at those who had joined before her, all honored for the service they'd given their students and the ways they'd brightened their classrooms.

"I was fortunate enough to have had a lot of them for teachers," Gasparini said. "I thought, 'How can I be in there?' "

Gasparini, a who worked for more than 40 years as a health teacher at multiple schools in Grand Forks, spoke at a ceremony for her induction on Sunday. She was joined on stage by Rita Sanderson, an elementary school teacher who taught in Grand Forks Public Schools classrooms from 1961 to 1996; and Charles Zick, an elementary teacher and later principal who worked in the district from 1964 to 2005. Taken together, they have more than a century's worth of education experience among them.

Emilia Hodgson is executive director of the Grand Forks Foundation for Education and Alumni Network, which administers the Hall of Fame. The three new members, who join 68 prior inductees, are all exemplary members of their profession, she said.

"Grand Forks Public Schools has been very fortunate to have some wonderful educators," she said. "It's what makes (the district) great. It's what makes our schools special. We're nothing without teachers who care and teachers who go the extra mile for their students."

All three teachers shared stories from their time in front of the classroom, often winning warm laughter from guests. Sanderson was no exception.

"I remember one little blonde girl who came to me on the first day of school, who told me that her new fall pants were not going to fall down. She said it was because she had her new fall belt on," she said. "I definitely know that teaching is a labor of love, and if I had to choose a career over again, it would be teaching. I thank you so very much for this very special honor."

After the ceremony, Zick said that one of the biggest pleasures of his career was the students.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with the kids," he said. "We have excellent students. I have never met a bad student in my life."