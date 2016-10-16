One-vehicle crash totals Corvette, sends Grand Forks driver to hospital
A one-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County totaled a 2014 Corvette and sent its driver to the hospital on Saturday night.
According to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Grand Forks resident Josh Johnson, 29, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle when it crashed at the intersection of county highways 19 and 20, about 10 miles to the east of Grand Forks.
According to the statement, Polk County Sheriff officials responded at 738 p.m. Johnson was taken to Altru hospital with "unknown injuries," and the car itself was "totaled."
The release states that the investigation is continuing, and an official with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning that no further details were available.