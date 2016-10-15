One injured in motorcycle crash in Grand Forks

Officer determined Matthew Trusch, 26, of Grand Forks was northbound at 5:50 p.m. on Washington when he entered the intersection on a yellow light, according to the Grand Forks Police Department. Richard Gose, 25, of Grand Forks, was southbound on Washington and was attempting to turn east onto DeMers Avenue on a yellow light in a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer when his SUV hit the motorcycle, according to a news release.

Gose was not injured, but Trusch was taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries.

No citations were issued at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.

Any with information regarding the crash should call the Police Department at (701) 787-8000.