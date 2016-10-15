Thief River Falls man arrested after hours-long standoff

Michael Roy Nelson of Thief River Falls was arrested around 10:55 a.m. Saturday after numerous agencies surrounded a residence at 504 North Main Street. Thief River Falls police were initially called to the area to investigate an assault around 9 p.m. Friday.

A women reported she was choked and that a man was physically assaulted by a male suspect, police said. Authorities said they spotted the suspect leaving the scene and entering the second floor apartment.

Police secured the area, set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the suspect. After repeated attempts to contact the suspect failed, police sent an emergency message to residents asking them to stay indoors and away from windows as a precautionary measure. Some residents were asked to leave the immediate area.

The Grand Forks Special Operations Group was called to the scene to provide tactical assistance, negotiation experts and additional personnel. After a long period of no contact with the suspect, it was determined that he did not pose a threat or the public, as he did not threaten anyone else at any time. Officers decided to de-escalate the situation and make an arrest at a later time.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident and taken to Pennington County Jail, where he is awaiting pending criminal charges.