Hampered harvest

Sugar beet farmers in northern areas of the Red River Valley have experienced the biggest slowdowns in their harvests, according to Duane Maatz, executive director of the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association. Their harvests could take another week, while some farmers around Moorhead, Hillsboro and Crookston could finish theirs as early as this weekend.

Maatz said that under normal weather conditions, sugar beet harvests take between 10 and 14 days, accounting for an average of 10 percent of the farm's total crop each day. He noted that between the north and south regions, there has been a large spread in the farms' daily harvests. The southern areas have seen between 10 and 14 percent of the crop harvested daily, while some farms closer to the Canadian border have seen 2 to 4 percent.

"You can have one foot in boiling water and one foot in ice water," Maatz said. "You're average, but you might not be very comfortable. That's kind of what we have going on north to south."

Heavy rain can affect the sugar beet crops in many ways, particularly by bogging down equipment in muddy fields and slowing them down.

The rain also affects the beets themselves by lowering their sugar content by total weight, in turn bringing down their price.

Out of the 404,000 acres overseen by the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association, approximately 15,000 of those acres have already been lost because of wet conditions, according to Maatz. That acreage translates to between $19 million and $20 million lost.

Maatz said that ultimately means a lot less money to be spent in the local economies.

"It's one thing that farmers didn't get it, but Main Street won't get it either," he said. "And that's challenging in all our towns."