North Dakota contributed more than $122 million to the Medical School, which is 325,000 square feet and will serve about 1,200 students.

"As we continue to grow our economy and state, we remain committed to ensuring that an accessible, quality health care system is available for all North Dakotans and that we are ready to meet the state's future health care needs," North Dakota Gov. Dalrymple Jack Dalrymple said during the facility's dedication Friday. "The new School of Medicine and Health Sciences building will play a key role in our efforts to expand the state's health care workforce, ensure access to quality health care, especially in our rural communities, and enhance the health of our citizens for generations to come."

The Energy Complex boasts a 37,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the headquarters for the UND College of Engineering and Mines. It cost $15.5 million, most of which came from donors who have stakes in North Dakota energy sector.

"The UND College of Engineering and Mines has experienced impressive success and robust growth in its academic operations and research over the past decade," Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley said during the building's dedication Friday. "Our team is proud that the North Dakota Higher Education Challenge Fund could partner on this project, expanding the facilities and enhancing UND's proven ability to provide state-of-the-art technology and first-rate educational experience for students from around the world."

North Dakota contributed $3.9 million to the project through the Higher Education Challenge Fund.