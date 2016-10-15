Tawny Heck, 27, was the passenger of a car parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane about 1 mile south of Mooreton before Scott Fisher, 47, Hale, Mo., hit her while driving a 2001 Ford F-250 at about 11:49 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Fisher was southbound in the right lane of I-29 when he saw the vehicle Heck was once in pulled over with flashers on, but he didn't see Heck walking across the southbound traffic lanes as he moved to the left lane and tried to slow down, according to the release. The F-250 struck Heck, who died at the scene.

Fisher was not injured and no charges regarding the crash were listed on the release.

The incident is under investigation.

Mooreton is about 35 miles south of Fargo.