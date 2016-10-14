As part of a plea agreement, Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue handed down a five-year sentence, with three years suspended, to Bryan Wipf on Friday in Williston.

Wipf pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a Class C felony, and driving with a suspended license during the summer.

He sat silently during the emotional hearing, which was attended by more than 20 family members of Lyle Forsberg, who died in December when Wipf hit him with his pickup truck as the 64-year-old attempted to cross Main Street.

Authorities said Wipf had been drinking, although his blood alcohol level was under the legal limit, and that he'd accelerated into the intersection of Main and Second streets, where Forsberg was crossing on his way to work.

Forsberg's niece, Alexis Forsberg, 17, read a statement to Sjue, telling the judge that the loss of her uncle affected her profoundly.

Coping with grief forced her to miss school, and changed her formerly positive outlook.

"The pain of losing my uncle was too much for me," Alexis Forsberg said. "I was heartbroken and confused... For the rest of my life I will have to live with the memories I have of my Uncle Lyle instead of making more."

She voiced dissatisfaction with the deal agreed upon by attorneys, pointing out that Wipf has had a history of driving violations.

"This man had admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol and has had his license suspended, but yet he still got behind the wheel," she said said.

Williams County prosecutor Nathan Madden called the sentence appropriate, adding that Wipf will head back to jail for the remainder of the five-year sentence if he is caught violating his probation.

"It is his choice, whether he recognizes that he needs to change, he needs to do things differently, or he will be back," Madden said.

Wipf was also given credit for the nearly 300 days he's served in jail since his arrest.