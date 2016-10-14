Churches plan polka worship, fish fry

Living Word Family Church hosting speaker

Living Word Family Church will host Dr. Mark T. Barclay 6 p.m. Sunday and again at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Barclay has traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad preaching. Admission is free will offering and child care will be provided for children up to age 3.

Ness Church to host Walleye Fish Fry

Ness Church of Mekinock, N.D. will host a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Adults can eat for $15 and children ages 12 and under eat for $7. Chicken strips will be available as a dinner alternative and take-outs will be available. For more information: (701) 594-5310.

Grand Cities Aglow to host marriage seminar

Grand Cities Aglow International Church will host a two-day seminar about marriage and finding the right marriage partner. Session one will be held 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21. Day two will serve breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 22, session two from 9:30 a.m. to noon, lunch at noon and session three from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Registration cost is $50 per couple or single.

Monthly Love Feast

Zion Lutheran United Methodist Church will host the monthly Love Feast 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct 25. The menu will be prepared by Mendenhall Presbyterian Church and will include scalloped potatoes, ham, green beans and dessert. Blood pressure checks will be available at the event.

Sharon Lutheran Church to host substance abuse forum

Sharon Lutheran Church will present Substance Abuse and the Opioid Crisis: Education and Prevention, at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary. The Grand Forks Police Department will share information and resources, and there will be time for questions and conversation. All are welcome.

Christus Rex hosting Theology for Lunch Series

The Christus Rex Campus Center in Grand Forks, 3012 University Ave., will host theology talks: faith, politics and the 2016 election at noon Oct. 21 and 28. Friday's discussion will focus on Islam and American politics, followed next week by conservative Christianity and then American politics and progressive Christianity.

Roseau Community Church to host concert

Hearts in Song will present a concert 7 p.m. Sunday at the Roseau Community Church in Roseau, Minn. The duet will feature Rhonda Rothenberger and Noah Chellilah of Grand Forks. All are welcome and admission is free will offering.

Reynolds Knights of Columbus to host dinner

The Reynolds Knights of Columbus will host a fall supper and bazaar noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Reynolds Knights of Columbus Hall. The menu will include turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. Adults eat for $13, children ages 5 to 12 for $5 and preschoolers for $2.

Trinity Lutheran Church to hold annual bazaar

Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its annual fall bazaar 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Thief River Falls. The event's theme will be Scandinavian, featuring lefse, rommegrot, fruit soup, rosettes and krumkake tasting booths. Lunch consisting of homemade soups, bread and bars will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. Crafts, baked goods, collectibles and silent auction items will be for sale.

St. Anne's Guest Home to host annual bake sale

St. Anne's Guest Home, 524 N. 17th St., Grand Forks, will have it annual bake sale Oct. 22. Anyone interested in donating items is welcome and encouraged. Call (701) 746-9401 for more information.