A good time to come home to the Forks

It goes like this:

Stand up and cheer

Stand up and cheer for North Dakota

Pledge your loyalty

For she's your Alma Mater true

Our team is fighting

And we will help them see it through

We've got the team,

We've got the steam

So North Dakota here's to you.

This day, the entire homecoming weekend is exciting all over "the Forks" as well as on the UND campus.

The parade billed for 10 o'clock this morning should be short and sweet. It progresses down University Avenue through the campus. And tailgating should be at its best at the Alerus before the UND Hawks meet up with Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 1 p.m. Coach Bubba Schweigert said at Friday's Boosters luncheon he hopes there will be as much jubilation after the game as beforehand.

This year the return of socialization and dancing Saturday evening bodes well as the way to finish the weekend. And the Gorecki Alumni Center is an ideal spot for a windup to the homecoming.

---

Meanwhile, they will be celebrating something in almost every corner of the Forks today. The Delta Gamma sorority—the one on University Avenue with the big anchor out in front—has sisters coming from all over for their 100th anniversary here. The sorority was founded in 1873 in Oxford, Miss.

Along the banks of the Red River, the wasps and bees have calmed down after a few cool nights. But the mice are finding ways to sneak into houses.

---

Pat and Kristi

Cheerful persons of the week: Pat Sweeney and Kristi Hall-Jiran.

---

Ask Marilyn

Q. What are the words to that other alma mater song you hear around UND?

A. It's, "Hail to Thee, Alma Mater"

And it goes like this:

Hail to thee, O Alma Mater

Hail to thee with heart and tongue

Pride we feel and love yet greater

While we raise our grateful song

"Home of lofty thought and learning

Beacon o'er our western land

Shrine whence still the ever burning torch

Is passed from hand to hand.''