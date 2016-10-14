Ask the Herald
In 12 states and the District of Columbia, citizens wearing masks in public could find themselves in violation of the law, but North Dakotans can rest easy knowing no additional charges will be tacked on should they rob a bank dressed as Ronald McDonald or Bob Dole.
For states that do have laws against masks, the law generally applies only if the mask, or a disguise of any sorts — California prohibits "fake whiskers"—is used in the commission of a crime.
Across the Red, in section 609.735 of the Minnesota Criminal Code, it states "a person whose identity is concealed by the person in a public place by means of a robe, mask or other disguise, unless based on religious beliefs, or incidental to amusement, entertainment, protection from weather, or medical treatment, is guilty of a misdemeanor."
In many ways, 2016 was rough on America with perhaps no trend more troubling than reports of people in clown costumes attempting to creep out neighbors nationwide. And while a particularly menacing performance in a clown costume may warrant a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge — or, in extreme cases, a Class C felony for terrorizing in North Dakota — putting on a clown mask or makeup alone is not enough for criminal charges in the Peace Garden state.