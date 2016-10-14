Ask the Herald

For states that do have laws against masks, the law generally applies only if the mask, or a disguise of any sorts — California prohibits "fake whiskers"—is used in the commission of a crime.

Across the Red, in section 609.735 of the Minnesota Criminal Code, it states "a person whose identity is concealed by the person in a public place by means of a robe, mask or other disguise, unless based on religious beliefs, or incidental to amusement, entertainment, protection from weather, or medical treatment, is guilty of a misdemeanor."

In many ways, 2016 was rough on America with perhaps no trend more troubling than reports of people in clown costumes attempting to creep out neighbors nationwide. And while a particularly menacing performance in a clown costume may warrant a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge — or, in extreme cases, a Class C felony for terrorizing in North Dakota — putting on a clown mask or makeup alone is not enough for criminal charges in the Peace Garden state.