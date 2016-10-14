Grand Forks woman dies after being struck by truck
NEAR MOORETON, N.D. — A woman from Grand Forks was killed in a late crash in Richland County Thursday, Oct. 13.
The 27-year-old woman's name hasn't been released.
The crash happened on Interstate 29, near Mooreton, N.D., around 11:45 p.m.
Scott Fisher, 47, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved to the next lane.
Fisher didn't see the woman, who was a passenger in the car, walking across the lane.