    Grand Forks woman dies after being struck by truck

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:52 p.m.

    NEAR MOORETON, N.D. — A woman from Grand Forks was killed in a late crash in Richland County Thursday, Oct. 13.

    The 27-year-old woman's name hasn't been released.

    The crash happened on Interstate 29, near Mooreton, N.D., around 11:45 p.m.

    Scott Fisher, 47, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved to the next lane.

    Fisher didn't see the woman, who was a passenger in the car, walking across the lane.

