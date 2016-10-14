Blueprint for success

The producer read the Grand Forks Herald's July 3 feature story that described how Sheryl and Dean Adams' four children started, at age 6, helping their parents with home-remodeling projects, Sheryl Adams said.

The Adams kids are Precious, 18, and triplets Serenity, Roman and Kazmir, 19, all of whom graduated in May from Central High School in Crookston.

HGTV broadcasts a variety of how-to shows that focus on home improvement, decorating, remodeling and renovation. More than 95 million American households receive HGTV.

The L.A. production company is interested in developing a show along the lines of "Property Brothers" and "Fixer Upper," Sheryl Adams said. "We're coming in as a family."

"What intrigues them most is, first of all, the triplets, and, second, that they started at age 6 and have this many years (of experience) under their belts at this young age."

The TV producer has asked the family to shoot footage of the kids working on home-remodeling projects over Christmas vacation when the three who are away at college are home on break.

The producer plans to send a film crew to Crookston next summer to shoot footage with a goal of creating a pilot program to show to the television network, she said.

The TV talk all started when Adams noticed an email from the producer that she stumbled across while searching for another email.

"It said, 'We're planning a family/house-flipping show. Would you be interested?'"

"I never check my email," she said. "The fact that I saw it is a miracle."

Since that first contact, members of the family have talked with the producer or his representative several times, said Adams who checked out the production company online and called to confirm its authenticity.

The family has talked with the producer via Skype three times, including a two-hour session last Sunday, and has received a contract from him, she said.

"Anyone else would've signed it so fast the pen would break. I had to be sure I was not signing my kids away."

She and Dean asked an attorney who specializes in entertainment law to review the contract before they signed it.

"He found eight things he didn't like in it," she said.

The contract, with their lawyer's changes, has been returned to the producer for consideration.

"I told him that we don't have houses like they do on other (HGTV) shows—like the ranch-style houses they flip and sell for $300,000," she said. "We work on old Victorian houses—we have so many of those with weird angles—that I'm going to flip and sell for $120,000."

The personalities of the family members may be a plus in the entertainment realm.

"Roman has been a drama queen since the day he was born," Adams said.

In the family's talks with the producer, he mentioned something about her being a strict parent.

"I told him, 'Ya, they call me 'Hitler in a skirt,'" she said.

The title for the proposed show has yet to be determined, although Adams said she has suggested, "Hicks from the Sticks," which was rejected.

Adams anticipates she and Dean will sign the contract when it's returned to them.

"The only way we wouldn't is if it interrupted the kids' college education too much," she said.

After one of the recent Skype sessions, she said, "Kazmir was walking out the door, and he turned and said, 'By the way, Mom, if you think I'm going to quit college to become a movie star, it's not going to happen.'"