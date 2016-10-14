Car hits truck near Fisher, injures one

Edward Finch, 30, of Mekinock, N.D., was driving west in a 2005 Ford Explorer at 6:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 when his vehicle weaved from the right side in the westbound lane of the divided road into the left side, where a 2004 Mack 600 tractor also was westbound, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Finch hit the right rear tire of the truck driven by Jonathan Boushey, 53, of East Grand Forks, near 390th Avenue Southwest, or about 6 miles northwest of Fisher.