GF man wants to make 'utility-terrain vehicles' street-legal

But for Burkett, the mission doesn't have anything to do with technical, after-market changes, though he said he's made some—such as upgrading headlights and tail lights and adding turn signals and a horn.

Convenience

Instead, Burkett is lobbying the city to change its vehicle codes to make UTVs street-legal.

"It's convenience," Burkett said. "Just convenience. That's one thing, and it takes care of everything."

Burkett already appeared before Grand Forks' Committee of the Whole to petition city leaders in person, and they reached a general consensus on Monday that drafted changes to local vehicle codes that should be returned for discussion in the future. City Attorney Howard Swanson explained on Monday what that could mean for local laws.

"We prohibit it under our code by our definition of what a 'vehicle' is," Swanson said. "The issue here is whether or not to allow these limited classes of vehicles on certain streets."

Burkett speaks with confidence while he talks about the merits of UTVs. A retired farm equipment dealer, he said he's sold plenty — and when he lived in Arizona for several years before 2015, he drove it on roads at speeds nearing 30 mph.

"Cops would wave at me as they go by," he said. "I never had a nickel's worth of trouble."

Burkett repeated the theme of "convenience" while speaking about UTVs and argued they are perfectly safe—safer than motorcycles, in fact.

"My feeling is, if you went to the store and bought one off the shelf, they are very safe right out of the box," he said.

City Council member Danny Weigel, who also is a UND Police sergeant, said any changes to allow UTVs within city limits would have to ensure the vehicles would comply with relevant safety, registration and insurance regulations.

"You can make that argument for (UTVs), but if we get to the point where we're talking four-wheelers and snowmobiles, I'm not sure I'd be in favor of that," he added, pointing out that any changes to local law could well restrict UTVs to streets without heavy traffic.

Pete Haga, the city's community and government relation's officer, said he expects the matter to return before city leaders in coming weeks or months. Given the cooler weather, it's become less pressing, he said, but he expects police, city engineering officials and Swanson to work together on a potential tweak to local law.

Burkett has his fingers crossed. He said he approached the city about it several years ago — before he moved to Arizona — but didn't have as much luck as he's having now.

"I don't even have it in town," he said of his UTV with a smile, "because it's a temptation."