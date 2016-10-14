Organizations split over Measure 2 for school funding

The education and public employees union supports passing Measure 2, an amendment to the state Constitution that would ease restrictions on access to the K-12 Foundation Aid Stabilization Fund.

The fund was established in 1994 to offset any state revenue shortfalls and avoid cuts to K-12 education. Currently, using money from the fund requires a call for allotment from the governor.

If Measure 2 passes Nov. 8, the state Legislature would have the ability to draw from the fund without the governor's approval, with the requirement that 15 percent of the biennial budget for K-12 schools remain in the fund.

During a meeting Friday with the Herald editorial board, Archuleta said North Dakota United supports the measure because the funds have been set aside for K-12 education anyway and using them would free up money in the general fund for allocation to other agencies. Because of the restriction on access to the Foundation Aid Stabilization Fund, Archuleta called the money a "stranded asset" and likened the situation to "a beggar sitting on a pile of gold."

However, the North Dakota School Boards Association opposes the measure, saying it would effectively hand the state Legislature a blank check for the funds.

According to Jon Martinson, the association's executive director, the measure designates that the money could be used for any "education-related purpose"—wording Martinson said is purposely vague and could lead to the Legislature putting the funds toward higher education or pension liabilities.

He further said that due to the volatility of North Dakota's economy, keeping 15 percent of the K-12 schools' biennial budget in the fund is too low. He termed the changes proposed in Measure 2 a "raid" on the fund.

Measure 2's complexity and relative obscurity to voters may keep it from passing, especially with little time left before Election Day on Nov. 8. The North Dakota School Boards Association and North Dakota United are attempting to educate voters about the amendment and their stances through polls, columns and commercials.