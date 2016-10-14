Tales for tails
The animals at the Circle of Friends Humane Society had a class of young visitors Friday, as group of second-graders brought books to read to them in the animal shelter.
Second-grade teacher Amanda Carter created the field trip for her kids from Holy Family-St. Mary's Catholic School to read stories to the animals.
Kids sat down on blankets or carpet squares in front of the animals. The kitten area was much more quiet compared to the dogs.
"They have a chance to practice their reading skills and learn to give time for others." Carter said.
Carter would like to make this field trip "at least three times a year."