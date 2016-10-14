Search
    Tales for tails

    By Jesse Trelstad Today at 6:02 p.m.
    Haylee Borgen sits with the other students from Mrs. Carter’s class as they read books brought along to the dogs in the kennel. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 1 / 4
    Belle listens to Jason Blacknik as he reads “The Moon Book” to her during their session. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 4
    Hayden Marcil sits next to Capone's kennel and reads to him Friday afternoon at the Circle of Friends Humane Society. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 4
    Caroline Knutson points out the "U" page in her Superhero ABC book that she reads to 5-week-old kittens as Jason Blacknik in the back laughs. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 4

    The animals at the Circle of Friends Humane Society had a class of young visitors Friday, as group of second-graders brought books to read to them in the animal shelter.

    Second-grade teacher Amanda Carter created the field trip for her kids from Holy Family-St. Mary's Catholic School to read stories to the animals.

    Kids sat down on blankets or carpet squares in front of the animals. The kitten area was much more quiet compared to the dogs.

    "They have a chance to practice their reading skills and learn to give time for others." Carter said.

    Carter would like to make this field trip "at least three times a year."

