Man shot by wife faces attempted murder, other charges

Brandon Allen Thompson, 31, has been charged with attempted murder, a Class A felony; terrorizing and aggravated assault, both Class C felonies; and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; for his role in a domestic dispute Thursday morning near St. Thomas. If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.

A bond hearing for Thompson was held at 4 p.m. Friday, with bail set at $50,000.

Pembina County Sheriff Terry Meidinger told the Herald his deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at 9:23 a.m. Thursday at a farm outside of St. Thomas.

He said Thompson fired shots at a man who was inside his home and that his wife fired back, striking Thompson.

"From the information we have, it sounds like he fired first," Meidinger said.

Charging documents filed in Pembina County Friday state that Thompson fired a 9 mm Luger pistol at a man about 5 feet away as the man attempted to leave the residence. Thompson threatened to kill the man and followed him out of the residence after grabbing a military-style rifle and two magazines, the documents state.

Full affidavits were not filed in Pembina County District Court by the end of the day Friday.

The sheriff did not say where Thompson was wounded, but said he is expected to fully recover. Thompson was booked into Pembina County Jail.

Meidinger said his office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate the case, but they did not have other parties in custody Friday.

Lora Thompson, Brandon Thompson's wife, declined to comment when contacted by the Herald Friday.