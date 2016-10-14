Clown sighting reported in northwestern Wis. city
A Krist Gas Station clerk reported seeing a person in a clown outfit across East Second Street, according to a report by Officer Jeffrey Darst. At the time, the clerk saw the clown, a juvenile male came in to buy a cigar but was turned away because he had no ID. The customer mentioned to the clerk that he'd seen the clown, too.
A short time later, a person reported seeing a clown running through the parking lot of the East End Super One followed by juveniles.
Darst saw a person wearing striped pants running through residential yards. He also saw two teens running a distance behind. Darst was unable to locate the clown, but spoke to the teens. They told Darst they spotted the clown in the neighborhood and were chasing it to see who it was.
The scary clown craze may be a boon for costume companies, however. According to a Reuters report, Minnesota online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com reported a 40 percent increase in the sale of clown costumes this year and Kentucky-based HalloweenExpress.com has seen a three-fold increase in the sale of clown masks.