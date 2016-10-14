Police: Three men assaulted, robbed man at Grand Forks hotel
Grand Forks police are searching for men who reportedly broke into a Grand Forks hotel room and robbed a man early Friday morning.
Officers responded at 5:44 a.m. to the Travelodge at 2100 Washington St., where Darren Wentz told police he was robbed by three white men. The suspects with dark colored hoodies pushed their way into his room and assaulted him before taking his wallet, Wentz said. The men made off with an unknown amount of cash, two cellphones and keys to his 1998 Dodge Caravan, according to a news release. After fleeing the hotel room, the men drove away with Wentz's vehicle, which was later located, police said.
The three men were described as being about 30 years old with medium builds that are 5 feet 9 inches tall. No further description of the men was available as of Friday morning and it's unknown if Wentz knew the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.