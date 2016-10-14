Grand Forks woman struck, killed on I-29
NEAR MOORETON, N.D. – A pedestrian from Grand Forks was killed in a late crash in Richland County Thursday, Oct. 14.
The 27-year-old woman's name hasn't been released.
The crash happened on I-29, near Mooreton, North Dakota around 11:45 p.m.
47-year-old Scott Fisher, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved to the next lane.
Fisher didn't see the woman - who was a passenger in the car - walking across the lane.