    Grand Forks woman struck, killed on I-29

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:01 a.m.

    NEAR MOORETON, N.D. – A pedestrian from Grand Forks was killed in a late crash in Richland County Thursday, Oct. 14.

    The 27-year-old woman's name hasn't been released.

    The crash happened on I-29, near Mooreton, North Dakota around 11:45 p.m.

    47-year-old Scott Fisher, of Missouri, was driving a truck. He saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on and moved to the next lane.

    Fisher didn't see the woman - who was a passenger in the car - walking across the lane.

