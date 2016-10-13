Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Wife shoots husband in Pembina County dispute

    Fergus Falls man to ride giant pumpkin down Red River to break world record

    By Brad Dokken Today at 9:06 p.m.
    Rick Swenson says the giant pumpkin he plans to hollow out and paddle on the Red River weighs 1,086 pounds and has a 14-foot circumference. (Submitted photo)

    FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—A Fergus Falls, Minn., man who grows giant pumpkins is hoping to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

    Rick Swenson says he plans to launch a giant pumpkin Saturday morning on the Red River in Grand Forks and paddle downstream to Oslo, Minn., a distance of about 26 river miles.

    The existing pumpkin-paddling record is about 8 miles, Swenson said, set earlier this year on a river in Pennsylvania.

    Swenson said he came up with the idea as a way to one-up a friend who grows giant pumpkins in Lancaster, Minn., and drops one on a car every fall.

    In more ways than one, Swenson is paddling into the unknown.

    "I don't know how long it's going to take," he said. "It's going to boil down to a comfort thing. I'll bring a small cooler to sit on, which is fairly comfortable but low to the ground. I want to stay low because balance-wise, it's going to help me a lot."

    The pumpkin, which is flat on the bottom, weighs 1,086 pounds but will tip the scales at slightly less than that after Swenson removes the innards and hollows out a place to sit. He said the pumpkin measures about 14 feet around but isn't long enough to require a license.

    The shell of the pumpkin is at least 10 inches thick, Swenson said, meaning the craft should be able to withstand most logs or deadheads he might encounter on the river.

    "I'm excited," Swenson said. "If there's good current, it might go quick; I don't know.

    "I don't mind hitting logs."

    Swenson said he's most nervous about following Guinness' strict guidelines for setting the record, which include using paddles instead of oars and having two people on hand to witness both ends of the trip. He's attempting the record as a promotion for the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, N.D., where he displays giant pumpkins every fall the day before Halloween.

    The aspiring pumpkin paddler says he plans to haul the stupendous squash to the zoo after setting the record.

    "I think I'm fully confident in the trip," Swenson said. "I'm confident in the pumpkin."

    Explore related topics:Newsgiant pumpkinGuinness Book of World Recordsred riverRick Swensonregion
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement