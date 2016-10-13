Police arrest Minnesota man in kilt for exposure

There on the bench of a city bus stop was a man wearing a short kilt. His legs were spread apart, he was not wearing underwear, and she could see his genitals. The man had a half smile on his face until he realized there was an adult on the bus who saw what he was doing and then he appeared to try to cover himself, according to criminal charges.

The next day, Sept. 28, the teacher's assistant made a point to look out the window of the bus, which was carrying 5- to 11-year-olds to Frost Lake Elementary School, as they passed the same intersection at East Seventh Street and Johnson Parkway.

The same man was sitting on the bench, wearing jeans that time. He made eye contact with the teacher's assistant and smiled at her.

The woman called police that day and reported she'd seen the man at the city bus stop every day between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. since the beginning of the school year. She described him to police and said he usually wore a very short red and green plaid kilt.

On Sept. 29, when the school bus went by the same city bus stop, the teacher's assistant saw the man again. He was wearing a kilt, had his legs spread wide apart and was exposing himself, according to the criminal complaint.

The next morning, two investigators from the police department's family and sexual violence unit conducted surveillance in the area. They saw a man who matched the suspect's description and who was wearing a short plaid skirt. Police arrested the man, identified as Gerald Edward Mudek, 50, of St. Paul.

Mudek "immediately asked if he was being arrested because he was wearing a skirt," according to the complaint. An investigator told him "his arrest was related to that, but not simply because he was wearing a skirt." The teacher's assistant identified Mudek as the man who exposed himself to her and children on the bus.

An officer who transported Mudek from the scene reported that he recognized the man. At the same location, about one year earlier, the officer had "warned Mudek about flashing his privates to passing vehicles," the complaint said.

Mudek told an investigator that he has schizophrenia, according to the complaint. He said he was wearing underwear each time buses went by that week; he was wearing underwear when he was arrested, the complaint said.

About five to six months earlier, though, Mudek had been removed from the Maplewood Mall after someone complained his genitals were exposed when he was wearing a skirt without underwear, the complaint said.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Mudek with two counts of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor under 16, which are gross misdemeanors. Neither Mudek nor his attorney could be reached for comment Wednesday.