Though Bohnet wasn't looking for help, St. Peter volunteered his time to hone his skills, and for three years worked on everything from cross-country meets to football games.

Now, as president of the Minnesota Twins, he uses those same skills, just on a much larger scale.

"Instead of going to Hyslop Arena, now I go to Target Field," he said.

St. Peter, along with Elizabeth Abraham, Rick Burgum and Tim Henry, received the Sioux Award at a reception Thursday night. The Sioux Award is the highest honor given by the UND Alumni Association and Foundation for achievement, service and loyalty. Haley Swanson Thorson and Nicholas Eberling received the Young Alumni Achievement Award at Thursday's reception.

"It's not lost on me that some of the most significant names in the history of this university have been a recipient of the Sioux Awards," St. Peter said. " I'm not quite sure where I fit in that group—or if I fit in that group—but I certainly have a great passion for the University of North Dakota, and I'm grateful for the opportunities the university has provided me."

After graduating from UND in 1989, St. Peter started with a short stint as an intern with the NHL's Minnesota North Stars before taking another internship with the Minnesota Twins.

Eventually, he landed his first full-time job running the Twins Pro Shop in Richfield, Minn. He worked his way up through the organization to the job he's held since 2002 as president of the Twins, where he leads the team's day-to-day operations.

"I never for a second thought I would have a chance to be in management, let alone the president," St. Peter said. "That just wasn't how I was programmed. I was there to simply do the best job I could and hopefully try to build a career in sports."

Since graduating, St. Peter, a Bismarck native, said he's tried to give back to the university as much as he could, including an endowment that funds scholarships for students working in the UND sports information office and being a member of the UND nickname committee that submitted five nickname recommendations to former UND President Robert Kelley.

That commitment to UND, St. Peter said, is to try to pay it forward for future students and future generations that come to the university.

"I think there's an obligation to try to tell my story with the hope that perhaps it'll help a lightbulb go off for a student or maybe it'll inspire somebody to chase their dreams," he said.