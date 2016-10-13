With the grass seeded around the outside of the football field, the Hillsboro Sports Complex is ready to give athletes, fans and community members an experience school officials hope will serve as a boon to attract families and boost the city's economy.

"In a small town, you have to recruit families to live here, and this helps," Hillsboro Superintendent Paula Suda said. "Families are looking for what their kids can do."

Residents approved a $1.5 million bond referendum for the sports complex in April by 61.5 percent vote, with construction beginning shortly after that. Though wet weather delayed construction, the project wrapped up about two weeks ago, and an open house is scheduled for Oct. 28, Suda said.

The complex boasts an eight-lane running track, along with vaulting and throwing areas, making it a contender for track and field meets and regional tournaments, said Dave Nelson, athletic director for the Hillsboro-Central Valley sports co-op.

"We've gone out of our way to make sure we have a good facility that is worthy of having region track meets," he said.

Other upgrades have been made to Hillsboro's outdoor facilities. Fans coming to watch the game will notice the three wooden benches built into a hill have been replaced by an elevated bleacher stand that can hold 500 people. The bleachers are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, providing ramps, extra space and railing for safety.

A press box sits at the top of the stands with separate rooms for coaches and reporters. The press box also has access to the roof for a better view of the field, and the positioning of the structure allows for a wider view of the field.

The previous press box, which has been moved to the baseball field east of the complex, was positioned so those inside had to peer out the windows to see the scoreboard. The scoreboard is now visible from the new press box, which has sliding windows and internet.

"Everyone will have a good seat because it is elevated," Suda said.

A small shack that served as the school's concession stand has been replaced by a heated 1,500-square-foot building. Inside, fans can come out of the elements into the main area to order food, and concession workers have a separated area with a kitchen to prepare snacks.

The school also built enclosed bathrooms with six stalls each in the women's and men's restrooms. A shed to store track and field equipment also was built to keep those items from being damaged in the weather.

Community complex

The complex presents a new experience for the fans, giving them a safer location to cheer on athletes while enjoying improved amenities such as the upgraded concession stands.

"I think there is a sense of pride with your teams when you come out to a facility like this," Nelson said. "It makes you feel good that your community has invested in our teams."

The community appears to be supportive of the complex, with some donating time and money to make it a possibility. The school received more than $220,000 in donations, including a $50,000 gift from an anonymous family with connections to the school, for purchases not included in the bond.

Though the baseball field wasn't part of the bond issue, it has received upgrades as well, including a new scoreboard and dugouts, with donors contributing to that project. A nearby farmer also donated time to level the field after the school had drain tiles installed.

The complex gives track and field athletes a place to practice. Before, the school's track members had to practice in other cities or run in the streets, which presented safety concerns. There was no place for other field events, such as jumping and throwing.

The complex offers a safe place to practice and lower risk for injuries. Suda said she has tried out the track herself, saying it is much softer to run on than the city's concrete streets.

The facility could attract other students to join sports teams that use it, boosting numbers for the co-op, Central Valley Superintendent Jeremy Brandt said.

"It'll certainly be a safer situation for our students, without question," Brandt said. "It's a very professionally done track, which will allow our students to practice in a real competition-type of setting."

Central Valley has hosted football games during the complex's construction, and spring likely will be the first time sports events are hosted at the facility. However, some students are practicing on the track, and there has been a trickle of community members using it.

The complex also will benefit the community since it'll be open to the public, Suda said. Though gated, the track will be open for community members to run on.

Much like the school's fitness center, which features many of the same aspects of a commercial gym, the school wanted to make the complex accessible to the community so it could serve as an attraction and bring in potential families to live in the city. It also could help community unity, Nelson said.

"For us, hosting track meets, we want to make it a community event," he said. "We want to get community members involved ... so that the community gets behind it and makes it more enjoyable for everybody."