Airman charged in road rage incident

Damon Ray Salyer, who is stationed at the air base, faces one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony, in an incident on U.S. Highway 2 on Sept. 11. A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 7 in Grand Forks District Court.

According to the affidavit, a man called authorities after passing a vehicle on Highway 2 around 3 p.m. The man told Grand Forks Sheriff's Office deputies that he attempted to pass the vehicle, which was driving below the speed limit in the left lane and honked at the driver. When the man passed the vehicle on the right, he claimed the driver had a gun in his hand that was pointed at the man's vehicle.

Deputies traced the license plate number to Salyer and interviewed him at his residence, court documents state. Salyer admitted to pulling the gun, but said he did so because he feared for his safety while being tailgated. He denied pointing his weapon at the other vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Salyer was booked into Grand Forks County jail Tuesday and released the same day on $750 bail, court documents show. If convicted, he could face five years in prison.