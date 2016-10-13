Grand Forks man faces domestic assault, trespassing charges

According to an affidavit, on Oct. 8 at about 4 a.m. Abdullahi came to the address of a woman with whom he was in an ongoing relationship. When she did not respond to his knocks, Abdullahi broke out the screen on a window and climbed into the residence.

He tried to get the victim to engage in sexual activity, court documents state. When she refused, he punched her in the face.

Abdullahi was arrested on the scene.